Add These High-Fibre Foods To Your Summer Diet For Better Gut Health

Gut health refers to the balance and function of the microorganisms living in the digestive tract. These microorganisms, also known as the gut microbiota, play a crucial role in digestion, nutrient absorption, immune function, and even mental health. In summer, certain foods can help boost gut health by providing essential fibres, vitamins, and prebiotics that support a healthy microbiome. High-fibre foods promote regular bowel movements, feed beneficial gut bacteria, and help maintain a balanced gut environment. Read on as we share a list of high-fibre foods you can add to your diet this summer for better gut health.

10 High-fibre foods that are excellent for your summer diet:

1. Berries

Berries are rich in soluble fibre, which helps promote healthy bowel movements and acts as a prebiotic, feeding beneficial gut bacteria. Enjoy them fresh as a snack, add to smoothies, or sprinkle on yogurt or cereal.

2. Leafy greens

High in insoluble fibre, leafy greens help to bulk up stool and promote regular bowel movements. They also contain magnesium, which can aid in muscle relaxation in the digestive tract. Add them to salads, smoothies, or sauté with a bit of olive oil and garlic as a side dish.

3. Avocados

Avocados are rich in both soluble and insoluble fibre, promoting a healthy gut environment and aiding in regularity. They also provide healthy fats which are essential for nutrient absorption. Add to salads, make guacamole, spread on toast, or blend into smoothies.

4. Chia seeds

These seeds are high in soluble fibre, which forms a gel-like substance in the gut, promoting healthy bowel movements and acting as a prebiotic. Mix into yogurt, smoothies, or overnight oats. They can also be used to make chia pudding.

5. Oats

Oats contain beta-glucan, a type of soluble fibre that helps to maintain a healthy balance of gut bacteria and improve bowel health. Enjoy oatmeal for breakfast, add to smoothies, or use in baking.

6. Legumes

Rich in both soluble and insoluble fibres, legumes help to maintain bowel regularity and provide a food source for beneficial gut bacteria. Add to salads, soups, stews, or make hummus from chickpeas.

7. Apples

Apples contain pectin, a type of soluble fibre that can aid in digestion and act as a prebiotic to feed good gut bacteria. Eat fresh, add to salads, or make applesauce.

8. Nuts and seeds

These are rich in fibre, healthy fats, and antioxidants, promoting a healthy digestive tract and preventing inflammation. Snack on a handful of nuts, add to salads, or incorporate flaxseeds into smoothies or oatmeal.

9. Carrots

Carrots are high in insoluble fibre, which adds bulk to stool and aids in regular bowel movements. They are also rich in antioxidants, supporting overall gut health. Eat raw as a snack, add to salads, or cook in soups and stews.

10. Mangoes

Mangoes are high in fibre and contain polyphenols, which can help to maintain a healthy balance of gut bacteria and support digestion. Eat fresh as a snack, add to fruit salads, or blend into smoothies.

By incorporating these high-fibre foods into your summer diet, you can support your gut health and enjoy a variety of delicious, nutrient-rich meals.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.