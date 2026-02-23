Doctor Explains Common Supplement Misconceptions And The Need For Personalised Use

Dr Vishakha Shivdasani, popularly known as DoctorVee, a Mumbai-based doctor and nutritionist who specialises in disease reversal and longevity, answered a few questions about supplements that patients get wrong. She often shares simple advice focused on identifying the root causes of chronic lifestyle conditions, combining modern medicine with nutrition and sustainable lifestyle modifications.

In the recent video, she clarified common supplement misconceptions, which are as follows-

If I eat healthy, do I still need supplements?

She shares that despite having a proper, balanced diet, you might possibly need supplements. “Our modern diet is very often is nutrient deficient,” she shares.

Are more supplements always better?

The nutritionist answers, “Absolutely not. Precision is what you need,” further explaining, “Sometimes taking too many supplements can actually backfire. They can affect your gut, they can affect your hormones, they can affect everything.”

Should supplements be taken lifelong?

Calling herself a big proponent of cycling your supplements every 3 months, she says supplements shouldn't be taken lifelong. “So reassess them,” she adds.

Does timing matter?

For the nutritionist, timing matters absolutely. She reveals that some are fat-soluble, allowing them to interact, and that the mineral composition also differs across supplements.

Why are blood tests important before supplements?

She tells, “Because your symptoms can lie, but your blood work doesn't. So you need to document your deficiencies and then medicate.”

Is supplement stacking a good idea?

“Can be, yes, but not always,” the doctor answers, mentioning, “Precision is what you need.” She also explained that precision means you look at your own blood work, decide based on your blood work and symptoms, and only then stack correctly.

Biggest mistake while taking supplements?

The doctor mentioned that the biggest mistake while taking supplements is when people self-prescribe, and they listen to influencers. “It's precision, not popularity, that makes a difference,” she mentions.

In the caption, DoctorVee adds, “In my clinic, I often see patients self-prescribing multiple supplements without testing, which can sometimes do more harm than good.”

According to the doctor, here are some key takeaways:

More is NOT better

Blind supplementation is risky

Blood investigations guide precision

Supplements should be personalised

In conclusion, these questions will help you make informed, science-backed decisions about your health and taking supplements.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.