Doctor Recommends These 5 Supplements For Hair Growth

Is hair fall giving you stress? You are not alone! Hair fall has become increasingly prevalent across all genders and ages due to a combination of hereditary factors and modern lifestyle shifts. Stress, pollution, poor diet, hormonal changes, and underlying health conditions contribute significantly to hair loss. For many, lifestyle changes such as increased screen time, lack of physical activity, and unhealthy eating habits further exacerbate the problem. Additionally, genetic predisposition can play a role, particularly in conditions like androgenetic alopecia, which affects both men and women. Dietary supplements have emerged as a potential solution to manage hair fall effectively. From gummies to powders, supplements are now available in various forms that promise hair growth.

Dietary supplements support hair growth primarily by providing the essential building blocks for hair structure, improving the follicular environment, and filling nutritional gaps that can cause shedding. Dr. Neeharika Goyal, Director- Dermatology & Hair Expert at Svastam Wellness Clinic, New Delhi, revealed the best supplements that support hair growth. Here's the list straight from the expert.

Best supplements for hair growth

"Hair growth depends on genes, hormones, health, and nutritional status. If you are experiencing a vitamin or mineral deficiency, correcting the deficiency can help with the thickness of hair development and shedding. The following are the most important supplements for hair development," explains Dr. Goyal.

1. Biotin (Vitamin B7)

Biotin plays a crucial role in maintaining healthy hair. It helps in the production of keratin, a protein that makes up hair. Studies suggest that biotin supplementation can improve hair thickness and reduce hair shedding, making it a popular choice for those looking to enhance their hair growth.

"Biotin can help to strengthen hair and prevent breakage, particularly in individuals with biotin deficiency. However, high doses can interfere with test results, such as thyroid and heart function tests. Take the recommended dose unless otherwise directed," says the expert.

2. Vitamin D

Low levels of vitamin D have been linked to hair loss conditions such as alopecia areata. Supplementing with vitamin D can help regenerate hair follicles and may promote new hair growth, especially in individuals with a deficiency.

3. Iron

Iron is essential for the production of haemoglobin, which carries oxygen to the hair follicles. A deficiency can lead to increased hair shedding and hair loss. Iron supplements can help improve iron levels in the body, thereby supporting optimal hair growth and reducing hair fall.

"Excessive hair shedding is a symptom of iron deficiency, which is prevalent in women. Don't take iron supplements unless you have an iron deficiency. Too much iron in your body can be harmful. Take iron supplements with vitamin C to increase absorption," advises Dr. Goyal.

4. Zinc

While zinc is essential for optimal immune function, it also plays a vital role in hair tissue growth and repair. It also helps maintain the oil glands around the hair follicles. A zinc deficiency can lead to hair loss, making supplementation beneficial for those lacking adequate levels.

5. Omega-3 fatty acids

"Omega-3 fatty acids help to stimulate hair follicles and prevent inflammation that leads to hair loss," explains Dr. Goyal. They can also improve overall hair texture and shine.

"Blood tests are advised before taking any supplements. More is not always better, and a balanced diet is still the secret to healthy hair growth," Dr. Goyal concludes.

Incorporating these dietary supplements into one's routine can help address deficiencies and promote healthier hair growth. However, it's important for individuals to consult with a healthcare provider before starting any new supplement regimen, particularly to understand their specific needs and to rule out any underlying health issues contributing to hair loss.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.