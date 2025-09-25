Dermatologist Shares Nutrient-Rich Foods For Strong Hair and Glowing Skin

Instagram is full of skincare and haircare products, and sometimes, these can create a big hole in your pocket. Many people believe that achieving healthy hair and radiant skin is only possible with expensive branded products or salon treatments. However, dermatologist Dr Jushya Sarin offers a different perspective.

According to Dr Sarin, you don't have to spend a lot on products to get healthy hair and glowing skin. A nutritional diet plays a crucial role in maintaining hair strength, preventing early graying, and improving skin texture.

Dr Sarin has listed certain nutrient-rich foods that act as natural allies for your hair and skin. These foods not only support hair growth but also help repair damage and make your complexion glow, giving your skin a natural glow from within.

For hair growth, she recommends adding sunflower seeds and cashews to your diet as they are rich in zinc. This is a vital mineral that helps in hair growth and repair, so its deficiency can lead to hair thinning and breakage.

Along with this, she advised adding milk and paneer to your diet as they are excellent sources of Vitamin B12. Low levels of Vitamin B12 are often linked to premature greying, and adding these dairy products can help maintain natural hair colour while nourishing the scalp.

For glowing and even-toned skin, Dr Sarin highlights the benefits of papaya and pomegranate. Both are packed with Vitamin A and polyphenols, which help reduce pigmentation, improve skin texture, and add a natural glow.

Oranges and soaked almonds are another powerful combo. They are rich in Vitamin C, Vitamin E, and healthy fats, which boost collagen production, keep your skin hydrated, and improve your skin texture. This means your skin looks naturally healthy and radiant without needing extra treatments.

"These foods are my skin's BFFs to Glow from the inside out! Nourish your skin and hair from the inside out," said Dr Sarin.

