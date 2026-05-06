Daytime Napping Linked To Higher Mortality Risk In Older Adults, Study Finds

Daytime naps may feel refreshing, especially in later life, but new research suggests they could signal something more serious. A large long-term study has found that older adults who nap longer, more frequently, or earlier in the day may face a higher risk of death. While short naps are often seen as harmless or even beneficial, this study raises important questions about when and how often you nap. Experts say the findings do not mean naps are dangerous, but rather that certain patterns could reflect underlying health issues that deserve closer attention.

What Did The Study Find?

The study, published in JAMA Network Open, analysed 1,338 adults aged 56 and older over an average follow-up of more than eight years. Researchers found that:

Longer nap duration was linked to higher mortality risk

More frequent daily naps increased risk

Morning naps were associated with greater risk than afternoon naps

Interestingly, variability in nap duration, meaning irregular nap lengths, was not linked to mortality.

Also read: More Than Just Tired? Why Daytime Napping In Older Adults Could Be An Early Warning Sign

Why Morning Naps May Be A Red Flag

One of the most striking findings was the link between morning naps and increased risk. Experts suggest this could be related to disruptions in the body's internal clock, known as the circadian rhythm. Morning napping may indicate:

Poor nighttime sleep

Excessive daytime sleepiness

Underlying neurological or metabolic conditions

In contrast, early afternoon naps may align more closely with the body's natural dip in alertness.

Are Naps Harmful?

Short, occasional naps can help improve alertness and reduce fatigue. However, the study suggests that frequent or prolonged naps may act as a warning sign, rather than a direct cause of health problems. Researchers noted that excessive napping has previously been linked to conditions such as:

cardiovascular disease

neurodegenerative disorders

This means naps could reflect declining health rather than cause it.

How Was The Study Different?

Unlike earlier research that relied on self-reported sleep habits, this study used wearable devices to objectively measure nap patterns. Participants wore activity trackers that monitored sleep over several days, providing more accurate insights into:

Nap duration

Frequency

Timing

This makes the findings more reliable than previous studies based on memory or self-reporting.

What Should Older Adults Keep In Mind?

If you or a loved one naps regularly, there is no need to panic. But it may be worth paying attention to patterns. Watch out for:

Naps lasting longer than an hour

Multiple naps throughout the day

Frequent morning sleep episodes

These could signal underlying issues such as poor sleep quality, chronic illness, or fatigue.

Also read: Your Neurons Might Be 'Napping' While You're Awake, Says New ADHD Brain Study

When Should You See A Doctor?

Consider seeking medical advice if excessive napping is accompanied by:

Persistent tiredness

Memory problems

Mood changes

Reduced daily activity

A doctor may evaluate sleep habits, lifestyle factors, and overall health. Napping itself is not the problem, but how, when, and how often you nap could reveal important clues about your health. This study highlights that longer, more frequent, and especially morning naps may be linked to higher mortality risk in older adults. Monitoring sleep patterns, especially with modern wearable devices, could help identify risks early and improve long-term health outcomes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.