Your Neurons Might Be 'Napping' While You're Awake, Says New ADHD Brain Study

774 cases of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) have been documented per 1,00,000 of the population as per the World Population Review. Although India's rate is lower than that of most Western countries, it is higher than that of its neighbours. Globally, ADHD affects 2.2 % of the population as per 2017 estimates, varying based on the country and reporting of the disorder. ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder where the brain function tends to glitch due to lapses or misfiring of the brain's neurons. The tell-tale signs of ADHD are problems with paying attention, hyperactivity (inability to stay still), and impulsivity that affect daily functioning and productivity.

While the problem with ADHD is under-reporting and lack of awareness, there is new research that is trying to explain how ADHD affects brain function. One such research piece, published in the JNeurosci journal, explored how a short duration of sleep-like brain activity during wakefulness affects a person's ability to stay focused. This research could be key to develop methodology that could offer effective treatment protocols.

The Study's Findings

ADHD is a complex neurodevelopmental disorder that requires laser-like precision when it comes to its diagnosis. So, to figure out why the brain could exhibit signs of ADHD, researchers from Monash University and their team investigated how particular brain activity while an individual is fully awake could play an active role in attention challenges, which is the focal issue for adults with ADHD.

The study looked at the brain activity of 32 adults who had ADHD, and they had stopped taking medication for its management. These subjects and their brain activity were compared with those of 31 neurotypical adults to effectively gauge the difference and what possible changes in the brain occurred.

The key results of this study indicated that people with ADHD experienced episodes of sleep-like brain activity even while fully awake. The exact experiential difference is the source of why adults with ADHD tend to suffer from frequent lapses in attention.

The research also revealed that brain activity may help explain why ADHD is associated with individuals with it having difficulty with their attention span. They tend to suffer from increased errors while performing tasks, slower reaction times, and feeling sleepy throughout the day.

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Implications For ADHD Diagnosis And Treatment

Currently, there are existing therapies for the treatment of ADHD, but the challenge lies in recognising the signs and seeking help for it from experienced individuals who can actively help people and suggest the right path forward.

The researchers explained that the brain slips into sleep-like activity in individuals who have ADHD, as their brain needs a pause to recover from the constant on-edge cycles in experiences. While taking a break or mental rest is common, individuals with ADHD tend to suffer from this type of brain activity more frequently.

Addressing this difference in brain activity experiences could hold the key to developing new kinds of treatment therapies that could work on individuals who are suffering from paying attention and struggling with their day-to-day life.

There are medications available for ADHD treatment, but they can only be prescribed by medical professionals, as constant monitoring is required. And certain side effects may occur that need to be managed.

According to the Centre for Disease Control (CDC), behavioural and stimulant and non-stimulant therapies exist for ADHD control, but most people tend to face challenges with its access, and the societal stigma attached to ADHD tends to make people hesitant even if they experience clear signs.

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Impact On Daily Life

ADHD can look different in individuals as it affects people based on a number of factors, and its severity can also vary.

It can cause focus issues, have a direct impact on productivity, and overall mental health.

As people with ADHD tend to have problems in schools and at work, their life is greatly impacted, and people who are neurotypical need to support people with ADHD mentally so that they can overcome their challenges.

According to the European Congress of Psychiatry Journal, when adults with ADHD are diagnosed , their symptoms tend to worsen after a year if no therapies or medications are prescribed on a personalized basis.

For better and personalized ADHD care and diagnosis, more research is needed to unlock how the brain balances wakefulness and rest.

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