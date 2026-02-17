Kohhra Actor Barun Sobti Has ADHD: Symptoms, Coping Strategies And Treatment Explained

Barun Sobti, the actor in the news due to the new season of Kohhra, revealed last year that he has Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). His openness about this experience dealing with the side effects of the mental health disorder has shifted the focus to the rise of adults being diagnosed with the condition. While children are mostly diagnosed with ADHD based on the exhibition of specific symptoms, due to increased mental health awareness in India, it is being diagnosed in adults as well. He is not alone in suffering from ADHD, as other actors like Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, and many others have also spoken about the challenges they faced and the coping strategies that helped them navigate this condition. Here is what you should know about ADHD and its links to creativity and the challenges it poses for people and their daily lives.

What Is ADHD?

ADHD is the short form for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, which affects the brain and how the neural pathways connect to one another. The characteristics of ADHD include persistent patterns of inattention, impulsivity, and hyperactivity that impact academics, your occupation, and how you make social connections. According to the Journal of the Indian Association for Child and Adolescent Mental Health, ADHD is often underdiagnosed in adults due to subtle symptoms. That is why it often goes undiagnosed until the person reaches adulthood.

Symptoms Of ADHD

The exact symptoms of ADHD can sneak in suddenly, and you can notice them by noting any changes in your behaviour. Here is a list of subtle symptoms that can start in teenagers and even progress to adulthood:

Focus issues : The inability to focus on a single task or the activity that has been designated to you.

: The inability to focus on a single task or the activity that has been designated to you. Impulsivity : Making rash, illogical decisions based on impulse and making them repeatedly, leading to consequences.

: Making rash, illogical decisions based on impulse and making them repeatedly, leading to consequences. Emotional regulation difficulties: Having difficulty navigating emotional ups and downs that can be part of everyday life.

According to the Indian Journal of Medical Research, higher rates of alcohol and nicotine dependence among adults with ADHD. So, a diagnosis of it is necessary for addressing serious lifestyle and health impacts.

There are main reasons behind the increased focus on ADHD, as its high prevalence among adults in India, which affects about 5.48% to 25.7% depending on screening methods.

A 2024 Delhi-NCR study highlighted the lack of awareness and diagnostic infrastructure, as seeking mental health support is often shrouded in stigma.

The high rates of childhood trauma and bullying are linked to higher ADHD diagnosis rates in adults. As the body internalises emotional suffering that is inflicted on the child, it can cause the brain to develop defence mechanisms to deal with the pain.

ADHD Prevalence In India

The Indian subcontinent records a rising number of mental health disorders that need active management and coping strategies to improve the quality of life. The current rates of ADHD remain affected by the symptoms and are as follows:

7.1% of children and adolescents (teenagers) meet established ADHD criteria.

5 to 25% of adults have screened positive, but many remain undiagnosed due to delays in seeking mental health support.

There are rising diagnoses in urban centres due to social media awareness and mental health advocacy. But more work needs to be done so that the stigma and taboo about mental health conditions are forgone and people can seek treatment on time.

There is limited access to specialised care in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. So, more work needs to be done to improve access to ADHD care.

Coping Strategies And Treatment For ADHD

There are numerous coping strategies for ADHD on the market, but their accessibility is the real issue. People need active monitoring and follow-up visits with psychologists who can help them with managing the symptoms. These coping strategies are as follows:

Therapy is necessary to address the root cause and figure out the way forward by addressing past emotional experiences that caused changes in behaviour.

Structured routines are necessary to ensure productivity, as adults with ADHD tend to have problems with their daily productivity.

Medication can prove to be an effective management tool for ADHD, but only a certified psychiatrist can prescribe it after careful evaluation of your mental state.

People with ADHD need creative outlets, as seen in Sobti's journey to seek validation. With that being said, family and workplace support are important for managing the condition, as ADHD can get triggered in certain conditions.

