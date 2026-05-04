Contaminated 'Dahi Bara' Causes Illness In Over 50 Villagers In Odisha: Here's How To Spot The Signs Of Food Poisoning

At least 58 people fell ill after eating 'dahi bara' from a roadside stall in Odisha's Jajpur district. While authorities have confirmed that there have been no fatalities so far, the ones who are affected are being treated at various hospitals. A report in NDTV says that villagers ate 'dahi bara' from a roadside vendor between 8:30 am and 9:30 am on Friday. Soon after, several of them complained of vomiting and diarrhoea. They were rushed to nearby government hospitals. As their condition did not improve, 52 patients were later shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in Jajpur by ambulance. Of the 52 patients admitted to the DHH, 25 are children and 27 are adults, while six others are being treated in the village.

Speaking to NDTV, Jajpur CDMO Dr Bijoy Kumar Mishra said all patients are stable. He added that a few patients have mild fever, which is expected to subside. He clarified that there has been no report of any death so far. Odisha Health Minister Dr. Mukesh Mahaling in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said, "Some individuals from Patapur village under Jayantara Panchayat, Dasarathpur Block, Jajpur District, had fallen ill. Today, the Jajpur District Collector visited the District Headquarters Hospital, met with the patients undergoing treatment there, and inquired about their health conditions. Praying for the swift recovery of all near the Mahaprabhu.

"The government is taking this seriously and has formed three independent teams to investigate the incident. While emphasizing the testing of food and water samples, the government is also taking necessary steps to ensure that the sick individuals under treatment receive the best possible medical care."

Health officials have launched an investigation into the suspected food poisoning case. Samples of the dahi vada have been collected and sent for laboratory testing, and efforts are underway to trace the roadside vendor. Officials said the exact cause of the contamination will be known only after the lab report is received.

What Is Food Poisoning?

Food poisoning happens when you consume something that is contaminated by germs or other toxins. Your body works to remove the toxins from the digestive system, which leads to vomiting, diarrhoea, and other issues. Usually, it happens for one or two days, and most people recover from it. Speaking to NDTV, Dr. Neha Rastogi, Senior Consultant Infectious Diseases at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, said, "More than 50 people falling ill after eating dahi bara highlights how quickly food contamination can spread. Food poisoning is often caused by bacteria like Salmonella or E. coli, especially when food is poorly handled or stored."

Symptoms Of Food Poisoning

Nausea: Feeling queasy shortly after eating, especially within a few hours, can indicate your body reacting to contaminated food.

Feeling queasy shortly after eating, especially within a few hours, can indicate your body reacting to contaminated food. Frequent vomiting: Repeated vomiting is a common early sign as the body tries to get rid of harmful substances.

Repeated vomiting is a common early sign as the body tries to get rid of harmful substances. Diarrhoea: Loose or watery stools signal irritation in the digestive tract.

Loose or watery stools signal irritation in the digestive tract. Abdominal cramps: Sharp or persistent stomach pain suggests inflammation or infection in the intestines.

Sharp or persistent stomach pain suggests inflammation or infection in the intestines. Fever: A mild to moderate fever can develop as the immune system fights off bacteria or toxins.

A mild to moderate fever can develop as the immune system fights off bacteria or toxins. Weakness or fatigue: Sudden tiredness may result from dehydration or the body diverting energy to fight infection.

Sudden tiredness may result from dehydration or the body diverting energy to fight infection. Loss of appetite: A strong aversion to food often happens along with digestive distress and nausea.

A strong aversion to food often happens along with digestive distress and nausea. Headache: Dehydration or infection can lead to mild to severe headaches.

Dehydration or infection can lead to mild to severe headaches. Bloating or gas: Digestive imbalance caused by pathogens may produce excess gas and discomfort.

Digestive imbalance caused by pathogens may produce excess gas and discomfort. Dehydration signs: Dry mouth, dizziness, or reduced urination indicate fluid loss from vomiting or diarrhea.

Dry mouth, dizziness, or reduced urination indicate fluid loss from vomiting or diarrhea. Blood in stool or vomit: This is less common but more serious. It suggests a severe infection requiring medical attention.

If symptoms continue beyond 1-2 days, worsen, or include high fever or dehydration, seek medical care.

What You Should Do?

Stay hydrated: Drink water, oral rehydration solutions, or clear broths regularly to replace fluids lost through vomiting or diarrhoea.

Drink water, oral rehydration solutions, or clear broths regularly to replace fluids lost through vomiting or diarrhoea. Rest: Fatigue is common with food poisoning, so giving your body time to recover helps your immune system fight the infection.

Fatigue is common with food poisoning, so giving your body time to recover helps your immune system fight the infection. Practice good hygiene: Wash hands thoroughly to prevent spreading infection to others, especially after using the bathroom.

Wash hands thoroughly to prevent spreading infection to others, especially after using the bathroom. Watch for dehydration signs: Dizziness, dark urine, or dry mouth indicate you may need more fluids or medical care.

Dizziness, dark urine, or dry mouth indicate you may need more fluids or medical care. Seek medical help if severe: High fever, persistent vomiting, blood in stool, or symptoms lasting more than 2-3 days require professional attention.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.