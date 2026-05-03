Over 50 Odisha Villagers Fall Ill After Having 'Dahi Bara' From Roadside Stall

At least 58 people fell ill after consuming 'Cuttack Dahibara' or dahi bara from a roadside vendor in Odisha's Jajpur district, raising concern among health officials. Authorities have confirmed that there have been no fatalities so far, and those affected are being treated at various hospitals.

According to sources, villagers ate dahi bara from a roadside vendor between 8:30 am and 9:30 am on Friday. Soon after, several of them complained of vomiting and diarrhoea.

Family members rushed the affected to nearby government hospitals. As their condition did not improve, 52 patients were later shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in Jajpur by ambulance.

Jajpur Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) said both children and adults were among those affected. Of the 52 patients admitted to the DHH, 25 are children and 27 are adults, while six others are being treated in the village.

Speaking to NDTV, Jajpur CDMO Dr Bijoy Kumar Mishra said all patients are stable. He added that a few patients have mild fever, which is expected to subside. He clarified that there has been no report of any death so far.

Jajpur District Collector Ambar Kumar Kar said that 21 people have been discharged after treatment, news agency PTI reported.

Officials Visit Hospital

Odisha Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling and Jajpur MP Dr Rabindra Kumar Behera visited the District Headquarters Hospital following the incident.

They interacted with patients, reviewed their condition, and held discussions with district administration officials. The Health Minister directed authorities to ensure proper treatment for the affected.

Later, in a post on X, he said, "Today, the Jajpur District Collector visited the District Headquarters Hospital, met with the patients undergoing treatment there, and inquired about their health condition."

Investigation Underway

Health officials have launched an investigation into the suspected food poisoning case. Samples of the dahi vada have been collected and sent for laboratory testing, and efforts are underway to trace the roadside vendor.

Officials said the exact cause of the contamination will be known only after the lab report is received. Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from Kumar Devv)