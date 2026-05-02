Kalonji To Gond: Nutritionist Explains Health Benefits Of Everyday Kitchen Staples

Most of us have grown up hearing about the benefits of simple home remedies from our grandparents. For instance, adding a pinch of hing to food for digestion, drinking something cooling in the summer or using certain ingredients for better sleep.

For a long time, these were followed more out of habit than understanding. Now, there's some explanation to why many of these everyday staples have been trusted for generations.

Nutritionist Palak Nagpal has spoken about this in an Instagram post, highlighting that traditional ingredients often contain compounds that support health. She wrote, “Not all traditional remedies are magic, but science is finally catching up to what our ancestors knew.”

She then listed out key nutrients and bioactive compounds behind common kitchen staples. Let's take a look.

Kalonji (Nigella Sativa)

Kalonji contains thymoquinone, a strong antioxidant known to help fight inflammation and reduce oxidative stress in the body.

Khus Khus (Poppy Seeds)

These seeds are high in magnesium, often called the "relaxation mineral." Magnesium plays an important role in calming the body and regulating sleep cycles.

Gond (Edible Gum)

Gond is traditionally used for energy and recovery, especially in postpartum diets. It is considered a dense source of energy that helps support strength.

Gond Katira (Tragacanth Gum)

Known for its natural cooling effect, gond katira absorbs water and helps with hydration, making it especially useful during hot weather.

Black Cardamom

This spice contains antimicrobial properties that may support gut health and aid digestion.

Saffron

Saffron has compounds like crocin and safranal, which studies have linked to mood support and overall emotional well-being.

Hing (Asafoetida)

Commonly used in Indian cooking, hing has antispasmodic properties that can help reduce bloating, gas and digestive discomfort.

The nutritionist's post highlights that while these ingredients are easily available in most kitchens, they also carry functional benefits. Understanding what they do can help people use them more mindfully as part of their daily diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.