Can Makhana Or Fox Nuts Keep You Full Without The Insulin Spike?

Makhana, or fox nuts, are popular snacks that utilise the flowering plant from the water lily family. The naturally nutrient-dense properties of fox nuts make them a snack that can make you feel full without causing drastic insulin spikes. This matters most for people who are looking to manage their diabetes, keep their weight in check, or control how tired they feel during the day. According to the research published in the Journal of Food Science and Technology, makhana, or fox nuts, have a relatively low glycaemic index, which makes them a sought-after diabetic-friendly snacking option.

Not only for diabetics, but consuming makhana can prove beneficial for people who are actively seeking healthy snacking options to avoid dealing with ultra-processed foods and their long-term side effects on health due to the additives, synthetic food colours, and additional flavours. These additives are known to impact gut function when consumed in excess and can lead to potentially serious side effects and cause long-term digestive issues. So, controlling your snacking type is important; you can balance the taste and flavour through actively choosing healthy snacking options such as makhana instead.

What Are Makhana, or Fox Nuts?

Makhana, or fox nuts, the plain version of these seeds, are extracted from lotus seeds and popular in Indian diets due to their distinct flavour and health benefits. When it comes to their nutritional profiles, fox nuts contain a high dose of protein, fibre, and low-fat content, which makes them ideal for those seeking weight loss and controlling the sudden insulin spikes that can cause sudden energy crashes.

Satiety Factor: Do They Keep You Full?

The answer is yes, as fox nuts have a unique nutritional profile that contains fibre and protein while having a certain bite, and their flavour can be increased naturally by adding a controlled amount of ghee, salt, and pepper to mimic the taste of the packaged makhana that is available for consumption in packets.

To be healthier and maintain the integrity of the healthy makhana, you need to put in extra effort to make it healthier without compromising the taste.

This is not just a way to maintain the taste, as research published in Food Production, Processing and Nutrition details that people can benefit from the digestive boost that fox nuts provide with their satiety factor (they can keep you full for long hours).

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Insulin Spike Caused By Makhana Consumption

When the body consumes foods that can have a high glycaemic index, the blood sugar levels can rise quickly. So, choosing low-glycaemic foods is important to avoid sudden insulin spikes that can cause spikes and sudden crashes, resulting in energy crashes.

This is why low-glycaemic foods like makhana are better for steady energy levels and can prove useful for people.

When fox nuts are compared with other popular snacks like potato chips and almonds, the glycaemic impact of makhana is low and high in fullness-providing capabilities.

Benefits For Diabetes And Weight Management

Makhana has numerous health benefits for diabetics and weight management that can provide benefits when it comes to regulating blood sugar levels. In addition, as mentioned in the research published in Molecules, the high antioxidants in makhana reduce oxidative stress that ages internal organs.

You must have experienced fullness after eating makhana that results from the unique nutritional quotient that they provide while offering a crunch for snacking.

According to the research published in the Pharmacognosy Journal, makhana can even prove beneficial for people who have pre-existing health issues with their liver and renal system due to its wide-ranging health benefits for most bodily functions.

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Makhanas

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How To Consume Makhana Smartly

Makhana, or fox nuts, need to be consumed smartly, as their nutritional profile needs to be maintained to get the maximum health benefits out of them. And to do so, you need to consume them in the following manner:

Roasted with minimal healthy cooking oils such as olive oil or ghee to increase the crunch, but avoid going for the packaged versions with artificial flavours, their momentary taste depletes nutritional intake and can irritate your gut lining when long-term consumption habits are taken into consideration.

As part of an evening snack that can replace the cravings for deep-fried snacks, which can cause a delay in eating dinner, leading to the blood sugar rollercoaster that can affect you until the next morning.

Avoid sugary or fried versions, as they can also provide short-lived flavour satisfaction but not long-term health benefits.

Note: Every natural food has side effects if it is eaten in excess, so people need to eat a controlled portion to safely get the health benefits. Consult a nutritionist or dietician for the right approach.

Makhanas can be a healthy, filling snack without the insulin spike that makes it a popular option with diabetics and for weight management. You just need to include it in your diet smartly to avoid the potential side effects.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.