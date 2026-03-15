Almonds To Walnuts: The Ideal Time To Eat Each Nut For Maximum Benefits, According To A Nutritionist

Nuts are widely considered one of the healthiest snack options. They are packed with essential nutrients such as healthy fats, protein, fibre, vitamins and antioxidants. Regular consumption of nuts has been linked to improved heart health, better cholesterol levels and sustained energy throughout the day. That said, nuts can also influence how effectively your body absorbs their benefits.

Nutritionist Richa Doshi talked about the importance of timing your nut consumption to maximise their health benefits in her latest Instagram post.

Right Time To Eat Nuts

1. Almonds

The best time to eat almonds is in the early morning on an empty stomach to boost metabolism. "Soft almonds give you steady energy, improved focus, and keeps you full for longer," Richa Doshi said.

2. Walnuts

The best time to eat walnuts is in the evening to maximise nutrient absorption. They also boost your energy and enhance cognitive function. "They have omega-3 and melatonin, which help in relaxation and sleep quality," she added.

3. Cashews

The best time to eat cashew nuts is in the afternoon as a snack. They are rich in magnesium, good fats and great for sustained energy. Avoid eating them late at night as their high fat and protein content may slow digestion.

4. Pistachios

The right time to eat pistachios depends on your specific health goals. However, they are most commonly recommended as a daytime snack to sustain energy. "They are high in protein and have fiber that helps you," the nutritionist mentioned.

Choosing the right dry fruit at the right time can help with:

Better energy levels

Improved digestion

Reduced unnecessary cravings

Better sleep quality

More balanced eating through the day

"Healthy eating isn't only about what you eat - it's also about how and when you eat it. Start making these tiny adjustments and notice how differently your body responds," she concluded.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.