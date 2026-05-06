Can Genda Phool Be the Next Big Protein Source? New Study On Marigold Says Yes

Genda ka phool, or marigold, is a staple in Indian households, primarily utilised for rituals and festivals. While widely recognised as a decorative item, the extract derived from this flower possesses significant nutritional potential. A new study published in the journal ACS Food Science and Technology highlights that scientists are now exploring marigolds as a sustainable plant protein option. This research is particularly relevant amid climate change and food security challenges that threaten the global ecosystem. The study focuses on utilising common floral waste as a sustainable alternative protein source for the food industry, evaluating the beneficial properties of protein fractions derived from the flower as a one-of-a-kind ingredient.

What Is Genda Phool (Marigold)?

Marigold, or genda ka phool, is scientifically referred to as the Calendula officinalis flower. While wide varieties exist across India, their current uses are largely limited to decorative purposes, traditional rituals, and specific industrial extracts.

The scientific shift toward studying flowers for food is driven by an exploding global population and an increasing demand for diverse food types. Furthermore, climate change continues to impact crop yields, necessitating the discovery of resilient and alternative nutritional sources.

When compared with other wild flowers, they contain 20-27% protein content along with a high essential amino acid score. It is also rich in phenolics and flavonoids, which provide deep nutritional value alongside marigolds, helping support food security and dietary diversification.

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What Does The New Study Say?

The study analysed marigold flowers for protein content, identifying a high dose of amino acids that could nourish food sources. However, effective use requires specialised processing and accurate extraction methods.

Findings from the extraction of the Calendula officinalis flower include:

Crude Protein Yield : The extraction yielded 92.17% crude protein.

: The extraction yielded 92.17% crude protein. Sequential Extraction : Scientists isolated albumin, globulin, glutelin, and prolamin.

: Scientists isolated albumin, globulin, glutelin, and prolamin. Dominant Fraction : Albumin was the primary fraction (65.47%) and demonstrated the highest protein functionality.

: Albumin was the primary fraction (65.47%) and demonstrated the highest protein functionality. Functional Metrics: The study showed a water-holding capacity of 2.37 g/g, an oil-holding capacity of 2.49 g/g, and an emulsifying capacity of 65.22 mL/g.

Why Scientists Are Exploring Flowers As Protein Sources

The research indicates that marigold flower proteins could serve as functional ingredients for a wide range of food applications.

Sustainability : Marigold is a low-input crop, making it a viable alternative to resource-intensive traditional proteins.

: Marigold is a low-input crop, making it a viable alternative to resource-intensive traditional proteins. Waste Management : Edible and underused plant parts are gaining attention as a way to repurpose floral waste.

: Edible and underused plant parts are gaining attention as a way to repurpose floral waste. Modern Demands: New protein types are essential to meet the rising food demands of a growing global population.

How Marigold Protein Could Be Used

The identification of specific protein molecules suggests that marigolds can be utilised in several ways:

Food Ingredients : It can be processed into powders and nutritional blends.

: It can be processed into powders and nutritional blends. Product Innovation : The anti-inflammatory benefits of marigolds can be integrated into plant-based innovations.

: The anti-inflammatory benefits of marigolds can be integrated into plant-based innovations. Fortification: It may be used in supplements or fortified foods designed to address specific health issues.

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Nutritional And Sustainability Potential

Marigold offers a unique profile that extends beyond simple protein presence, as it can offer the following:

Bioactive Compounds : The flower contains additional compounds that may offer health benefits.

: The flower contains additional compounds that may offer health benefits. Resource Efficiency: It is fast-growing, widely cultivated, and requires low resources, which is vital for global food systems.

Is It Safe to Eat Genda Phool?

Despite its potential, marigold is not yet a common food ingredient. Several steps are required before it reaches the mainstream:

Safety Assessments : Rigorous testing is needed to ensure human safety.

: Rigorous testing is needed to ensure human safety. Regulatory Approval : Standardised processing and legal approvals must be established.

: Standardised processing and legal approvals must be established. Caution: There is currently no recommendation for home consumption, as flowers used for rituals may contain pesticides or be of a non-edible grade.

The exploration of marigolds signifies an expansion of the definition of edible plants. This transition represents a shift toward innovation over mere novelty, highlighting the critical role of science in developing sustainable nutrition for the future. While experts caution that marigold is not a current replacement for existing protein sources and remains years away from mainstream use, it marks a significant step in food science.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.