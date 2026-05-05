Curd Rice vs Khichdi: Which Is Better For Slow Summer Digestion?

Summer heat can result in a digestive slowdown, which can influence how food is metabolised by the body. The rising environmental temperatures make it necessary for people to consume light, gut-friendly meals that can help maintain steady energy levels while providing relief to the digestive system. When you provide ample room for your gut to perform its functions and make it easier, then comforting foods can improve the digestive slowdown. Two such food sources that are most commonly consumed are curd rice and khichdi, which are soothing and easier on your stomach.

The traditional comfort foods that can improve the way your gut functions are proven by nutritional science. According to research published in the Journal of Animal Health, consuming curd rice provides a probiotic dose that improves gut microbiota. On the other hand, khichdi, as detailed in the Internal Journal of Rice, confirms that when millets are used to prepare the khichdi as well as normal white rice, both versions can benefit the gut.

Why Digestion Slows Down During Summer

The normal digestive system tends to slow down during summers, as the rising heat can slow down the overall metabolism of the body. Furthermore, dehydration and appetite changes further influence how normal digestive functioning occurs. The pace changes, which need to be taken into account when food choices need to be made.

What Is Curd Rice?

Curd rice is prepared in various ways, be it with curry leaves or the simple preparation method of plain curd and rice. The regional popularity varies and can offer cooling properties when consumed in moderation at the right time.

What Is Khichdi?

Khichdi is prepared with rice and dal simply, but certain additions, such as millets, can further improve its health benefits. But some people tend to modify the simple khichdi with the addition of vegetables that are available seasonally, which further improves their nutritional value.

Also Read: Why You Must Soak Mangoes For 30 Minutes Before Eating: A Gastroenterologist Explains The Health Benefits

Curd Rice vs Khichdi: Nutritional Comparison

Curd rice and khichdi have nutritional benefits that are unique to their preparation methods. Along with this, the quality of ingredients used to make it, especially the oil used in it, can reduce or improve its nutritional profile. When it comes to curd rice, here is the nutritional profile as detailed in the Dietary Guidelines established by the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR):

Energy: 230 to 250 calories

Carbohydrates: 35-38 g

Protein: 6-7 g

Fat: 4-5 g

Dietary Fibre: 0.5 g

Calcium: 120-150 mg

Phosphorus: 95-100 mg

Vitamin B12: 0.3 ug

Potassium: 180-200 mg

Probiotics: The exact level of probiotics that are present in the curd rice you prepare depends on the type of curd that you use. The highest quality of beneficial bacterial strains is present in matka dahi, as it keeps the beneficial bacteria intact.

Which Is Easier To Digest In Summer?

Curd rice has a cooling effect as well as ample probiotics for gut health. But those with sensitive stomachs and already gastric issues can struggle to metabolise curd rice if the tempering on it is generous.

Khichdi, be it moong dal-based or millet-based, that suits your stomach can be a light and soothing addition. A simple khichdi is suitable for weak digestion, and the best time to eat it is during lunch, as the body can effectively break it down.

Also Read: Curd Rice vs Lemon Rice: Which Keeps Your Blood Sugar Stable?

Benefits Of Curd Rice For Digestion

The addition of curd to the curd rice dish can support mechanisms that make it ideal for sluggish summer digestion. Here are the benefits it can offer based on its preparation method:

Supports gut bacteria, as it can help provide beneficial bacterial strains that are cultivated during the fermentation process.

Helps with acidity as the curd coats the stomach, and the rice provides ample carbohydrates that improve energy levels without being too heavy.

Cooling during heatwaves, as extreme temperatures tend to affect the way the gut functions.

Benefits Of Khichdi For Digestion

When it comes to khichdi, there are plenty of research pieces on it, such as An International Journal on Rice and Journal of Emerging Technologies and Innovative Research, which highlight that consuming khichdi with tomato powder and using milled rice has substantial benefits.

Khichdi is a low-fat comfort meal option that can be eaten at most times during the day.

Ideal during illness or bloating, as the body needs something nourishing and light on the digestive system at the same time.

Customisable for digestive needs, as you can pick and choose which ingredients are to be used in making the khichdi on your plate.

Who Should Eat What?

The choice between curd rice and khichdi depends on the purpose it needs to be eaten for. Here is which kind of people should eat which kind of food:

People with acidity need to consume curd rice as their gut needs it.

Those with lactose sensitivity need to be careful about consuming curd rice.

Elderly or recovering patients need to consult a medical professional for the right choice.

Diabetics need to regulate their dose of curd rice and khichdi.

Which Is Better For Dinner In Summer?

When it comes to dinner in summer, a small portion of curd rice is a better option, as moong dal khichdi can upset the stomach with its high protein content. This should only be consumed by otherwise healthy individuals.

Digestion timing is an important factor, as the digestive timing needs to be considered when it comes to consuming curd rice or khichdi.

Portion control needs to be practised, as consuming too much of either can lead to side effects.

Expert Verdict: Curd Rice Or Khichdi?

Palak Nagpal, Clinical Nutritionist, and Nmami Agarwal, Dietitian and Nutritionist, often emphasise the role of light, warm, minimally spiced meals when digestion is sluggish or compromised. Khichdi, when it is made with rice and lentils, fits this profile well. It provides easily digestible carbohydrates along with plant protein.

When it comes to curd rice, those with no pre-existing medical conditions can consume a moderate amount safely.

In conclusion, it can be said that there is no one-size-fits-all answer when it comes to meals. With curd rice and khichdi, the choice depends on digestion, weather, and health conditions.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.