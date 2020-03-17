Coronavirus: Complete List Of Exams, Recruitment Tests Postponed

Several exams including recruitment tests have been postponed across the country as a 64-year-old man died in Mumbai today, taking the number of coronavirus-linked deaths in the country to three. The total number of infected people reached 137 today. Barring the ongoing board examinations conducted by both national boards -- Central Board of Secondary Education and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations-- and state level education boards, the school level examinations stand cancelled till class 7 or 8 in most states. Along with this, several recruitment agencies have also postponed recruitment examinations scheduled to be held in country in the coming weeks.
Complete list of examinations cancelled or postponed
List of school and college level examinations postponed
Coronavirus: Exams Till Class 8 Cancelled In Goa
Uttar Pradesh Postpones exams till April 2
Odisha Higher Education Department Postpones Exams, Except Final Semester/ Annual Exams
Coronavirus: Nagpur University Exams Postponed
COVID-19: Jharkhand Announces Closure Of Educational Institutions Till April 14
Regular Classes Suspended, Teachers Have Work From Home Option: Delhi University Clarifies
Meghalaya Shuts Schools, Colleges Till March 31 Over Coronavirus
Coronavirus: Assam Shuts Schools, Cancels Exams Till March 29
COVID-19: Primary Schools Closed In Tamil Nadu Till March 31
Coronavirus: Uttarakhand Shuts Schools, Colleges
Karnataka Postpones Exams For Classes 7 To 9, No Changes In SSLC Dates
Coronavirus: All Educational Institutes In West Bengal Shut Till March 31
Coronavirus: Madhya Pradesh Government Orders Closure Of Schools
Coronavirus: All Classes, Exams At IIT Kanpur Suspended Till March 29
Coronavirus: All Classes, Exams At IIT Kanpur Suspended Till March 29
COVID-19: Manipur Schools Shut Till March 31; Exams As Per Schedule
Coronavirus: Delhi Schools, Colleges Shut Till March 31; Exams As Per Schedule
After Closing Schools, Ladakh Shuts All Colleges, University Till March 31
List of recruitment examinations postponed
Coronavirus: ITBP Constable Recruitment Exam Postponed
RBI Assistant Main Exam On March 29; Prelims Score Released
Corona Scare: No Update On Rescheduling Major Job Exams
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Postpones Recruitment Exams
Coronavirus: Army Postpones All Recruitment Rallies By A Month
Coronavirus: Delhi Higher Judicial Services Main Exam 2019 Postponed
COVID 19: Kerala PSC Postpones Recruitment Exams
List of admission tests postponed
Coronavirus: AMU Admission Tests Suspended
Click here for more Education News