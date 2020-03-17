Coronavirus: Complete List Of Exams, Recruitment Tests Postponed

Coronavirus: Check complete list of exams, recruitment tests postponed

Several exams including recruitment tests have been postponed across the country as a 64-year-old man died in Mumbai today, taking the number of coronavirus-linked deaths in the country to three. The total number of infected people reached 137 today. Barring the ongoing board examinations conducted by both national boards -- Central Board of Secondary Education and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations-- and state level education boards, the school level examinations stand cancelled till class 7 or 8 in most states. Along with this, several recruitment agencies have also postponed recruitment examinations scheduled to be held in country in the coming weeks.

Complete list of examinations cancelled or postponed

List of school and college level examinations postponed

Coronavirus: Exams Till Class 8 Cancelled In Goa

Uttar Pradesh Postpones exams till April 2

Odisha Higher Education Department Postpones Exams, Except Final Semester/ Annual Exams

Coronavirus: Nagpur University Exams Postponed

COVID-19: Jharkhand Announces Closure Of Educational Institutions Till April 14

Regular Classes Suspended, Teachers Have Work From Home Option: Delhi University Clarifies

Meghalaya Shuts Schools, Colleges Till March 31 Over Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Assam Shuts Schools, Cancels Exams Till March 29

COVID-19: Primary Schools Closed In Tamil Nadu Till March 31

Coronavirus: Uttarakhand Shuts Schools, Colleges

Karnataka Postpones Exams For Classes 7 To 9, No Changes In SSLC Dates

Coronavirus: All Educational Institutes In West Bengal Shut Till March 31

Coronavirus: Madhya Pradesh Government Orders Closure Of Schools

Coronavirus: All Classes, Exams At IIT Kanpur Suspended Till March 29

COVID-19: Manipur Schools Shut Till March 31; Exams As Per Schedule

Coronavirus: Delhi Schools, Colleges Shut Till March 31; Exams As Per Schedule

After Closing Schools, Ladakh Shuts All Colleges, University Till March 31

List of recruitment examinations postponed

Coronavirus: ITBP Constable Recruitment Exam Postponed

RBI Assistant Main Exam On March 29; Prelims Score Released

Corona Scare: No Update On Rescheduling Major Job Exams

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Postpones Recruitment Exams

Coronavirus: Army Postpones All Recruitment Rallies By A Month

Coronavirus: Delhi Higher Judicial Services Main Exam 2019 Postponed

COVID 19: Kerala PSC Postpones Recruitment Exams

List of admission tests postponed

Coronavirus: AMU Admission Tests Suspended

