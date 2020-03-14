Coronavirus: All Educational Institutes In West Bengal Shut Till March 31

6 people are in isolation in hospital while 1,977 are under home surveillance, in West Bengal.

The West Bengal government on Saturday ordered all schools and colleges to remain closed from March 16 to 31 as part of precautionary measures to check the spread of the novel corona virus infection.

Board examinations will, however, continue as per schedule, officials said.

Internal examinations of these institutions will also remain suspended during this period, the officials said.

There will be a review of the situation on March 30, following which further decision will be taken, they added.

Schools and colleges in many states have been shut in view of the coronavirus outbreak that has been declared pandemic by the WHO.

Meanwhile, six people are in isolation in hospital while 1,977 are under home surveillance among the 2,56,682 people screened in the state since the global outbreak of coronavirus.

No one has tested positive for the fatal disease in the state so far, according to a health department official.

The state health department has advised people at large to follow the cough etiquette by covering the nose and mouth using handkerchief/towel while sneezing/coughing and do frequent hand-washing with soap and water.

They should contact the 24x7 help line numbers (1800 313 444 222/033 2341 2600 in case they develop fever with cough or difficulty of breathing during this period," a health department bulletin said.

