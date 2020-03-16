Regular Classes Suspended, Teachers Have Work From Home Option: Delhi University Clarifies

Coronavirus: The latest release said the teachers have the option to work from their homes.

As a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Delhi University has suspended the regular classes in the departments, colleges and centres affiliated with the varsity until March 31, 2020. The clarification from the national capital-based varsity comes after some colleges reportedly asked the teachers to be present in the colleges following the University decided to suspend its classroom lectures and arrange students' education material through its website last week.

The latest release said the teachers have the option to work from their homes.

"However, teaching-learning process shall continue through e-resources. The teachers have the option to work from their homes," Delhi University Registrar said in the statement.

The varsity asked the teachers to use this period to complete their pending research work and publish the same in the SCOPUS Indexed journals.

Libraries will also be closed for students until March 31, 2020.

The university, in its previous circular, also ordered teachers to remain available as per their time-table through e-resources.

During the period, the internal assessment/house examination will remain suspended and would be taken up only after March 31.

Meanwhile, as the classes remain suspended, a group of teachers asked the varsity to devise a way to protect the salaries of hundreds of Guest Teachers employed across colleges, departments, SOL and NCWEB.

They also demanded the University to seriously consider extending the semester session by a fortnight to make up for the teaching time lost due to this temporary cessation of regular classroom teaching.

Click here for more Education News

