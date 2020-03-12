COVID-19: Delhi University Suspends Classroom Lectures, Goes For E-Learning

Coronavirus: The arrangement will continue till March 31.

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, Delhi University has decided to suspend its classroom lectures and arrange students' education material through its website. The move is aimed to bring down footfall on the university campus to avoid spreading of the deadly virus. In a press release, the university administration said, "To maintain continuity in the teaching-learning process, in all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, the study material shall be made available on a weekly basis on the website by the respective teachers of all departments/ colleges/centres."

The arrangement will continue till March 31.

The university has also ordered teachers to remain available as per their time-table through e-resources.

During the period, the internal assessment/house examination will remain suspended and would be taken up only after March 31.

The DU announcement came after the Delhi government on Thursday declared coronavirus as an epidemic with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announcing that all schools and colleges where no examination is underway will also be closed till March 31 to check the spread of the virus.

Read also:

Coronavirus: Delhi Schools, Colleges Shut Till March 31; Exams As Per Schedule

Coronavirus: IIM Ahmedabad Postpones Annual Convocation

Coronavirus: Indraprastha University To Put Up Sanitiser Counters, Distribute Masks

COVID 19: Kerala Cancels Final Exams Of Students Till Class 7

Covid-19: Manipur Schools Shut Till March 31; Exams As Per Schedule

Click here for more Education News