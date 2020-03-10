COVID 19: Kerala Cancels Final Exams Till Class 7

COVID 19 (Coronavirus): Kerala cancels final exams till Class 7

The final exams up to Class 7 in Kerala have been cancelled in the wake of renewed fears over coronavirus (COVID 19) after 12 fresh cases were confirmed in the state since Sunday. In a special Cabinet meeting held today, the government has also announced holiday for Anganwadi level to Class 7. However, the exams for Classes 8,9,10, Higher Secondary and, universities will be held as per schedule.

School classes from 1 to 7 will remain closed for month of March and this will be applicable for CBSE and ICSE schools functioning in the state. Colleges including professional colleges will also remain shut.

The government in a briefing said students with symptoms will not be allowed to attend the ongoing exams and they will be allowed to take exams later.

It also said the food provided for kids in Anganavadis will be provided at their homes.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Class 10 and Higher Secondary examinations began today for 13.74 lakh students. This year's Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate or SSLC (Class 10) and Plus Two (Class 12) along with the Plus One, THSLC and AHSLC examinations will be held from March 10 to 26.

The VHSE examinations will conclude on March 27.

The annual Class 10, 12 examinations of national boards like Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) are already going on in the state.

The Kerala SSLC examinations will be held for more than 4.2 lakh students in 2,945 centres in the State and nine each in Lakshadweep and the Gulf region, reported The Hindu.

Of the total number of candidates, 2,16,067 are boys and 2,06,383 are girls, the daily reported.

4.5 lakh students will be appearing for Plus Two examinations in 2,033 centres across the state.

Earlier, the Pathanamthitta District Collector announced holiday for all educational institutions in the district including Anganwadi, Polytechnic, College, Prefessional colleges, aided and unaided schools, from March 9 to March 11. However, the SSLC and Plus Two examinations in the district will be held as per schedule.

