Kerala SSLC, Plus Two Exams Begin Tomorrow

Kerala + 2 and SSLC exams will begin on March 10 amid the renewed fears over coronavirus in the state

Kerala Plus Two and SSLC examinations will begin tomorrow amid renewed fears over coronavirus after six fresh cases were confirmed in the state since Sunday. This year's Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate or SSLC (Class 10) and Plus Two (Class 12) along with the Plus One, THSLC and AHSLC examinations will be held from March 10 to 26.

The annual Class 10, 12 examinations of national boards like Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) are already going on in the state.

The Kerala SSLC examinations will be held for more than 4.2 lakh students in 2,945 centres in the State and nine each in Lakshadweep and the Gulf region, reported The Hindu.

Of the total number of candidates, 2,16,067 are boys and 2,06,383 are girls, the daily reported.

4.5 lakh students will be appearing for Plus Two examinations in 2,033 centres across the state.

Meanwhile, the Pathanamthitta District Collector announced holiday for all educational institutions in the district including Anganwadi, Polytechnic, College, Prefessional colleges, aided and unaided schools, from March 9 to March 11. However, the Collector said in a Facebook post, that the SSLC and Plus Two examinations will be held as per schedule in the district.

"However, the students with symptoms requested not to appear for exam and separate provisions like SAY will be made available for these students," the Collector said.

On Sunday, five of a family in Kerala tested positive for coronavirus. A three-year-old in Kerala has also tested positive for the rapidly-spreading coronavirus, which has infected 43 people in India so far.

The state health minister said three of the affected persons returned from Italy and did not declare it at the airport, which is why they were not screened. A couple and their 26-year-old son, who had visited Italy, visited their relatives on return, Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said. All five are in hospital under observation. The parents of the couple, who are in their 90s and lived with them, have been hospitalised as preventive measure, sources told NDTV.

