Kerala Child, 3, Who Had Been To Italy, Is India's 40th Coronavirus Case

The family underwent screening at the Kochi airport soon after they landed.

A three-year-old in Kerala has tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of affected people in the country to 40.

The child had travelled to Italy along with his parents and had returned last Saturday. The family underwent screening at the Kochi airport soon after they landed.

The family was kept in quarantine at a hospital where the child developed the symptoms.

This is the sixth active case of coronavirus in Kerala. Three of the first cases reported from the state in January were discharged last month.

On Sunday, five of a family in Kerala tested for coronavirus. The state health minister said three of the affected persons returned from Italy and did not declare it at the airport, which is why they were not screened.

