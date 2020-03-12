Coronavirus: IIM Ahmedabad postpones annual Convocation

In view of the advisories issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the World Health Organization to avoid large gatherings since the coronavirus outbreak, IIM Ahmedabad has decided to defer the Annual Convocation scheduled for March 21, 2020. Before this, IIM Indore and XLRI have also cancelled the annual Convocations scheduled in coming weeks.

"The decision has been taken to preclude any risks to students and their extended families and friends as well as to the faculty and employees of the Institute," the Institute said in a statement.

IIM Ahmedabad's move come as the number of people affected by coronavirus in the country rose to 73, Kerala had the most cases -- 17.

In a related development, the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has issued an advisory amid COVID 19 (coronavirus) spread, which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation, stating that all educational tours outside Aligarh district are postponed till April 15, 2020 and that the matter will be reviewed after two weeks depending on the situation.

Read also:

Coronavirus: Delhi Schools, Colleges Shut Till March 31; Exams As Per Schedule

Coronavirus Pandemic: XLRI Postpones Annual Convocation

Coronavirus: All Educational Institutes In Srinagar To Be Shut From Thursday

COVID 19: Kerala Cancels Final Exams Of Students Till Class 7

Coronavirus: Goa Government Says No School, College Shut After Fake Tweet Surfaces

Click here for more Education News