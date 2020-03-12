Coronavirus Pandemic: XLRI postpones annual Convocation

XLRI- Xavier School of Management has decided to postpone its 64th annual convocation scheduled on March 21 in view of the coronavirus outbreak across the globe. The World Health Organization has characterized the outbreak of the new coronavirus as a pandemic.

More than 520 students were slated to receive their diplomas at the upcoming convocation.

"In the wake of Coronavirus outbreak in India and globally we have decided to postpone XLRI's annual convocation for an unspecified time," Fr. P Christie SJ, Director, XLRI said.

"In line with the advisories issued by the Health Ministry and the WHO we have urged our students to avoid travelling and avoid large gatherings to mitigate the spread of the COVID 19. The decision to defer the convocation ceremony has been taken to avoid putting our students, staff and their families at risk," Fr. Christie said.

On Wednesday, IIM Indore has also decided to postpone its 21st annual Convocation which was scheduled on March 24-25, 2020 in view of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore Director said the Institute is closely monitoring the situation and the new date for the Convocation will be decided depending on how the situation unfolds in the coming days.

