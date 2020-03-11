Coronavirus: IIM Indore Postpones Annual Convocation

COVID 19: IIM Indore postpones annual Convocation in view of coronvirus outbreak.

IIM Indore has decided to postpone its 21st annual Convocation which was scheduled on March 24-25, 2020 in view of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, a statement from the Institute said. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore Director said the Institute is closely monitoring the situation and the new date for the Convocation will be decided depending on how the situation unfolds in the coming days.

"The Institute believes that safety and well-being comes before everything. In view of the COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak and the advisory issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare to avoid mass gatherings, the Institute has postponed the event," the statement said.

'We are closely monitoring the situation and the new date for the Convocation will be decided depending on how the situation unfolds in the coming days', said Professor Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore.

IIM Indore also said the decision has been made after consultation with all the stakeholder groups and intense deliberations that concluded that the safety of everyone involved in the event has to take precedence over everything else.

Read also:

Coronavirus: All Educational Institutes In Srinagar To Be Shut From Thursday

COVID 19: Kerala Cancels Final Exams Of Students Till Class 7

Coronavirus: Goa Government Says No School, College Shut After Fake Tweet Surfaces

After Closing Schools, Ladakh Shuts All Colleges, University Till March 31

Coronavirus: Schools To Inform Students About Dos And Don'ts

Click here for more Education News

