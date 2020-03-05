IIM Indore Completes Placement Process, Rs 50 Lakh Highest Package Offered

IIM Indore said the median salary for the batch stood at Rs 22 LPA.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore or IIMI has successfully completed the campus placements of Post Graduate Programme (PGP) 2018-20 and the 5 Year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) batch, securing 100% placements for its largest outgoing batch of 578 students. The average salary of the batch went up to Rs 22.92 lakh per annum (LPA) and the highest domestic package offered at IIM Indore increased by 23.5% to Rs 50 LPA as compared to last year's Rs 40.5 LPA.

A statement from IIM Indore said the median salary for the batch stood at Rs 22 LPA.

Consulting, Sales & Marketing and Finance were the most sought after domains among the many roles that were offered. The batch also saw candidates get two international offers this year.



The Institute was ranked 5th in the NIRF rankings, and was recently awarded the prestigious EQUIS Accreditation.

With the Triple Crown - AACSB, AMBA & EQUIS accreditations, IIM Indore has become the only B-school in India other than IIM Calcutta to achieve this feat.

Debuting in the FT Rankings, IIM Indore was awarded the 81st position and was also placed in the 101+ band in its maiden QS Ranking 2020.

The statement said the industry response was extremely favorable as well, given the achievements of the Institute. Furthermore, increased hiring was witnessed from both marquee recruiters and a large number of new recruiters offering roles in the final placements.

"In the years to come, we will continue to strengthen our engagement with the industry and ensure that we continue to create socially conscious responsible leaders that help to make this world a better place," Prof. Himanshu Rai, Director IIM Indore, said.

More than 160 recruiters participated in the IIM Indore Placements 2019-20 including Accenture, Aditya Birla Group, Amazon, American Express, ArcelorMittal & Nippon Steel, Barclays, Cipla, Credit Suisse, CRISIL, D E Shaw, Flipkart, and GE.

More than 45 recruiters including AB InBev, Appdynamics, Cloudtail, FIITJEE, Flipkart, Intermiles, Kohler, Payoneer and Thomson Reuters hired from the campus for the first time for multiple roles as well.



