IIM Indore, UP Police Sign MoU For Effective Traffic And Crowd Management

IIM Indore, after collaborating with Madhya Pradesh Police, now has signed a MoU with Uttar Pradesh Police. The objective of the MoU is to strengthen beat policing, develop tools for better law enforcement, traffic and strategic patrolling as well as exploring ways to improve the efficiency and morale of police personnel while reducing stress.

The MoU was signed between Professor Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore and OP Singh, Director General of Police (DGP), Uttar Pradesh on January 21, 2020.

'The main purpose of the MoU is to review the existing 'beat policing system' of the state police and make recommendations for further strengthening of the system. We would also aim at strengthening the law and order and exchange research personnel and technical expertise', said Mr. Singh.

Professor Rai noted that the Institute would also contribute in the areas of public administration, management and public policy for police officials.

"This would also include exchange of experts and researchers for short term training. The topics would include big data analytics, artificial intelligence, communications, broadcasting, video analytics, social media management, etc.", he said.

Professor Rai will also conduct a session for senior IPS officials to discuss strategic and better ways to negotiate law and order situation, according to a statement released by IIM Indore.

In July last year, IIM Indore with its mission to remain a contextually relevant business school and develop socially conscious managers and leaders, joined hands with the Traffic Police Department of Indore and presented a report on improving traffic conditions in the city.

