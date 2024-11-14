IIM Indore Announces Admission For Master Of Management Studies

The Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore), announced admissions to the second batch of its two-year Master of Management Studies (MMS) programme. The course is designed to equip professionals with crucial skills for new-age, a strong ethical foundation and in-depth managerial knowledge.



The MMS programme enables learners to develop cross-functional capabilities, shaping well-rounded leadership profiles through comprehensive modules covering finance, marketing, operations, decision analytics, strategic management and HRM. With a strong emphasis on leadership, critical thinking and sustainability, the programme shapes learners into decision-makers adept at navigating corporate transitions and leading through change.



The course is delivered via advanced Interactive Learning platform and delivered in Direct-to-Device mode. Learners will benefit from the expertise of IIM Indore's faculty and industry professionals, gaining both theoretical knowledge and practical skills to make informed strategic decisions.

The programme includes a 12-day on-campus immersion, enriching students' learning experiences, and a final-semester Capstone project, which enables learners to apply classroom concepts to real-world business challenges, deepening their strategic insights and industry acumen.



A recent report from the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) reveals that 19 per cent of Indian professionals are actively considering an Executive MBA, with 39 per cent of graduates achieving promotions post-completion. This data underscores the heightened demand for upskilling, especially among MBA graduates, who are particularly sought after by employers. To meet this demand, the blended MMS programme offers 900 hours of rigorous learning, building essential skills to advance careers through focused leadership and strategic training that prepares professionals to excel in complex, uncertain environments.

