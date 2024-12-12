Institute Of Rural Management Invites Applications For Two Major Programmes, Check Details

The Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) is inviting applications for its premier academic programs: the Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Rural Management) for the 2025-27 session and the Fellow Programme in Management (Rural Management) 2025. The application deadline is December 26, 2024.

Eligibility Criteria



Applicants must hold a bachelor's degree in any discipline, having completed at least 15 years of formal education, with a minimum aggregate score of 50% (or 45% for candidates from SC/ST/OBC (NC)/EWS/PwD categories) or an equivalent CGPA.

Final-year students must complete all requirements of their undergraduate degree, including viva and examinations, prior to the commencement of the programme on July 1, 2025.

Selection for Indian nationals will be based on their scores in CAT 2024, CMAT 2024, or XAT 2025, followed by IRMAWAT and personal interviews. NRI candidates will be considered based on their GMAT scores (taken on or after January 2020) or scores from CAT 2024, CMAT 2024, or XAT 2025, followed by a personal interview.

Additional criteria for sponsored candidates:

In addition to meeting the above requirements, sponsored candidates must have at least three years of full-time professional experience at the executive or managerial level as of September 30, 2024.

Fellow Programme in Management (Rural Management) 2025 (AICTE Approved)

The FPM (RM) is a doctoral-level program in rural management. Upon completion, participants earn the title of "Fellow in Management (Rural Management)."

Graduates of the program contribute to diverse sectors, including academia, business schools, public and private universities, NGOs, cooperatives, government institutions, funding agencies, and policy research organizations. To date, 35 candidates have successfully graduated from this programmme.

Focus Areas:

The programme encompasses disciplines such as:

Economics

Finance, Accounting, and Costing

Strategic Management

Marketing

Social Sciences

Organisational Behavior & Human Resource Management

IT and Systems

Production, Operations Management, and Quantitative Techniques



Candidates with a first-class degree in Science, Commerce, Humanities, or a related field from a recognised institution are eligible. Those awaiting the final results of their degrees, including viva, by July 1, 2025, may also apply.

Eligibility for FPM (RM) 2025

Applicants must have a master's degree or equivalent in fields like Engineering, Technology, Management, Economics, Social Sciences, or Biological Sciences. Additionally, candidates need valid scores from the last five years in qualifying exams such as CAT, XAT, GMAT, GRE, UGC-JRF/NET, CSIR-JRF/NET, ICAR-SRF, ICAR/ASRB-NET, GATE, or CMAT 2024.

Fellowship Benefits

The top five FPM participants receive a monthly stipend of Rs 35,000 (up to the proposal defense stage) and Rs 45,000 post-defense. IRMA also waives tuition fees for all participants and provides financial support for teaching, research, fieldwork, and conference attendance. The fellowship is available for a maximum of five years.