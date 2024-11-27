Check List Of Various Entrance Exams For Admission To MBA Colleges In India

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta conducted the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 on Sunday, November 24. The exam is conducted for students aspiring to get admission in prestigious Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) for MBA and other management courses. However, due to the limited seats availability and the difficult examination structure at IIM, candidates can choose alternative MBA options.



The following are some of the exams that can be considered for admission to management courses in the country.



Management Aptitude Test (MAT)

The Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a national-level entrance exam that is conducted for students seeking admission to MBA and other postgraduate management courses across India. The exam offers opportunities for aspirants to gain entry into over 600 business schools (B-Schools) nationwide. The test is held in the February, May, September and December.



Common Management Admission Test (CMAT)

NTA conducts the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) for admission to management courses in the country. The examination is held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at various centres nationwide.



Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT)

The Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur, conducts the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) to offer admission to PGDM and MBA courses in top business schools in India. The exam scores are accepted in over 150 institutes including XLRI and other top private B-schools.



Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP)

SNAP is a compulsory and shared entrance exam conducted for MBA programmes across all institutes affiliated with Symbiosis International (Deemed University). The exam is conducted in December in three attempts.



Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH MBA CET)

The exam is conducted by the Maharashtra CET Cell for admission to MBA programmes in the state. The scores is accepted by both private and government colleges in the state.



Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT)

KMAT exam is conducted by Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) for admission to MBA/MCA colleges in Bangalore and other parts of Karnataka, with a reasonable fee structure. This applies to both All India Candidates and Karnataka Domicile candidates for admission to their flagship MBA/PGDM/MCA programs in 2024.



