Top Management Institutes In Delhi Accepting Common Aptitude Test Scores

Top Management Colleges: Many prestigious institutions in Delhi NCR accept Common Aptitude Test (CAT) 2025 scores, offering quality education through their top-tier academic frameworks. CAT is a national-level exam conducted across India for admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA) and other postgraduate (PG) programs at the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other leading business schools.

Here is a list of top colleges in Delhi NCR where students can seek admission based on their CAT 2025 scores:

1. Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi (FMS Delhi)

FMS Delhi is one of the most affordable colleges offering MBA programs, with a fee of Rs. 57,350 per semester. The first year concludes with an internship, giving students hands-on experience and exposure to practical business applications.

2. Department of Management Studies (DMS), IIT Delhi

DMS at IIT Delhi is known for its full-time MBA program, designed to help students thrive in the ever-evolving business world. The total fee for the two-year, four-semester program is Rs. 12 lakh.

3. Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, Delhi (IIFT Delhi)

IIFT Delhi offers an MBA in International Business, equipping students with the skills to manage global enterprises. Ranked 24th in the Management category in NIRF Rankings 2024, IIFT reported an average CTC of Rs. 27.3 lakh per annum as per its official website.

4. International Management Institute, Delhi (IMI Delhi)

IMI Delhi is a reputed private business school offering Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programs. The total fee stands at Rs. 22 lakh, payable in six installments.

5. Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management, Delhi (LBSIM Delhi)

LBSIM offers PGDM and MBA programs and is ranked among India's top private business schools. The fee is Rs. 16.5 lakh for general seats and Rs. 21.8 lakh for corporate-sponsored seats. The institute recorded an average CTC of Rs.12.24 lakh per annum.