IIM Indore Launches Executive Programme To Empower Future Business Leaders

In an era where business leaders must adeptly harness emerging technologies, the Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIMI) has launched an Executive Programme in Business Management. This initiative, in collaboration with Emeritus, aims to equip mid-career professionals with the essential skills needed to excel in senior decision-making roles.

Spanning 10 months, this high-impact programme is tailored for early managers, team leaders, consultants, and entrepreneurs seeking to deepen their understanding of business management.

Programme Details:

Start Date: December 30, 2024

Fee: Rs 2,35,000 + GST

Certification:

Participants who complete the programme with a minimum attendance of 75% will receive a certificate from IIM Indore and the opportunity to gain IIM Indore Executive Education Alumni status.

The programme is designed to help participants:

Grasp the fundamentals of management and various business functions.

Leverage new technologies and digital advancements for business innovation and sustainability.

Interpret data, foster an innovation-oriented mindset, and implement strategic and lean methodologies.

Collaborate effectively across diverse teams.

Enhance decision-making skills to facilitate progression into higher management roles.

This programme includes live online sessions conducted by IIMI faculty, featuring real-world case studies for practical application. Participants will also undergo a two-day immersion at IIM Indore, enhancing their overall learning experience. The curriculum covers key subjects such as management principles, financial management, operations and supply chain management, and human resource management, among others.

According to the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2023, over 85% of organizations recognize that adopting new technologies and expanding digital access are crucial for transformation. The report also highlights the growing emphasis on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards, underscoring the importance of workforce development as a collaborative effort between employees and management.