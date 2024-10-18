Advertisement

IIM Indore Launches Executive Programme To Empower Future Business Leaders

Spanning 10 months, this high-impact programme is tailored for early managers, team leaders, consultants, and entrepreneurs seeking to deepen their understanding of business management.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
IIM Indore Launches Executive Programme To Empower Future Business Leaders
Participants who complete the programme with a minimum attendance of 75% will receive a certificate.

In an era where business leaders must adeptly harness emerging technologies, the Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIMI) has launched an Executive Programme in Business Management. This initiative, in collaboration with Emeritus, aims to equip mid-career professionals with the essential skills needed to excel in senior decision-making roles.

Spanning 10 months, this high-impact programme is tailored for early managers, team leaders, consultants, and entrepreneurs seeking to deepen their understanding of business management. 

Programme Details:

  • Start Date: December 30, 2024
  • Fee: Rs 2,35,000 + GST

Certification:

Participants who complete the programme with a minimum attendance of 75% will receive a certificate from IIM Indore and the opportunity to gain IIM Indore Executive Education Alumni status.

The programme is designed to help participants:

  • Grasp the fundamentals of management and various business functions.
  • Leverage new technologies and digital advancements for business innovation and sustainability.
  • Interpret data, foster an innovation-oriented mindset, and implement strategic and lean methodologies.
  • Collaborate effectively across diverse teams.
  • Enhance decision-making skills to facilitate progression into higher management roles.

This programme includes live online sessions conducted by IIMI faculty, featuring real-world case studies for practical application. Participants will also undergo a two-day immersion at IIM Indore, enhancing their overall learning experience. The curriculum covers key subjects such as management principles, financial management, operations and supply chain management, and human resource management, among others.

According to the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2023, over 85% of organizations recognize that adopting new technologies and expanding digital access are crucial for transformation. The report also highlights the growing emphasis on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards, underscoring the importance of workforce development as a collaborative effort between employees and management. 

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
IIM Indore, Executive Programme In Business Management, Education News
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Technical Education Body Partners With 1M1B To Offer Internships To 1 Lakh Students
IIM Indore Launches Executive Programme To Empower Future Business Leaders
World's Top 10 Business Schools Based On QS Global MBA Rankings 2025
Next Article
World's Top 10 Business Schools Based On QS Global MBA Rankings 2025
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com