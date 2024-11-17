IIM Indore Student Shows Hostel Room To Grandmother, Video Goes Viral

A video of an Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Indore student giving her grandmother a tour of her hostel room has gone viral on social media.

The video, shared by Instagram user Arya Jain Modi, an IIM Indore student, has captured the hearts of viewers online. Titled "Hostel pravesh with nani," the clip showcases a touching moment as Miss Modi gives her grandmother a tour of her decorated hostel room. The video begins with her grandmother entering the room, her face lighting up with a warm, cheerful smile.

Miss Modi had decorated her hostel space with personal touches, including photos and wall hangings, creating a cozy and welcoming atmosphere. Her grandmother admired Miss Modi's efforts, showering her with praise for transforming the room into a vibrant space.

The video has received over 2.9 million views, thousands of likes, and hundreds of comments, resonating deeply with viewers.

User Reactions

The video has drawn emotional responses from viewers, with many sharing personal stories and admiration in the comments. One user expressed longing for their grandmother, writing, "Wish I could take her to this place; she always wanted to see me at the top. I miss her and her love for me."

Another user remarked, "Best thing on the internet today."

Some comments carried a mix of sweet emotions, such as one that read, "The only dream that I can never fulfill, even if I try my best. I hope she's happy wherever she is." Another added, "Congratulations on your peak life achievement," while another user admired the touching moment, calling it, "The cutest video on my feed today."