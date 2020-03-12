Coronavirus: Delhi Schools, Colleges Shut Till March 31

Coronavirus: The Delhi government had shut the primary schools earlier this month.

After declaring coronavirus as an epidemic, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said schools and colleges where no examination is underway will be closed in the national capital. Earlier, the government had announced holiday for all primary schools and Anganwadis operating in the state till March 31, and the secondary classes in schools were left open in view of the exams.

"We are continuing the ongoing measures to check the spread of coronavirus in Delhi. Along with that, we have decided to close all the cinema halls and schools which are not having examination till March 31," Mr Kejriwal told the media.

The chief minister made the announcement after meeting Delhi Lt-Governor Anil Baijal.

He said there are sufficient beds for quarantine facilities.

"Empty flats of DUSIB and under construction hospitals will also be readied," he said.

The Delhi government's move came as the number of people affected by coronavirus in the country rose to 73, Kerala had the most cases -- 17. Several states, including Kerala, have also shut educational institutions and crowded places like cinema halls.

In Maharashtra, where 10 cases have been reported, the government has banned ticket sales for the 2020 Indian Premier League opener between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. The match was to be held on March 29.

(With IANS Inputs)

