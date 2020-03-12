COVID-19: Manipur Schools Shut Till March 31; Exams As Per Schedule

Coronavirus: All government, aided and private schools should be closed till the specified date

The Manipur government has ordered the shutdown of all schools in the state till March 31 beginning Thursday as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, officials said.

All government, aided and private schools should be closed till the specified date to reduce mass gatherings, an order issued by Commissioner (Education-Schools) T Ranjit said.

However, ongoing examinations conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur will not be affected by the order, he said.

