Coronavirus: Delhi Higher Judicial Services Main Exam 2019 Postponed

Delhi High Court has postponed Higher Judicial Services Main exam amid COVI-19 scare

Delhi High Court, amid coronavirus scare, has postponed the Delhi Higher Judicial Services Main exam 2019. The main exams were scheduled on March 14 and March 15, 2020. The fresh dates for the main examination will be announced later and will be available on the court's official website.

The notice available on the Delhi High Court official websites says that the decision has been taken 'in order to prevent and control the outbreak of Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) which is a pandemic disease.'

Along with the main exam, viva-voce was also to be conducted for candidates who qualified in the prelim exam. The viva-voce was scheduled to start on March 23 and the admit cards for the interview process were to be released today. But the same has been postponed as well. New dates will be announced later.

The result for Delhi Higher Judicial Service Prelim exam was announced on February 2, 2020 and 280 candidates were shortlisted to appear for the main exam.

Coronavirus pandemic has resulted in shutting down of educational institutes, and postponement of many academic and recruitment exams.

While Haryana state has declared coronavirus to be an epidemic, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister refrained from doing so but nevertheless has instructed all educational institutes to remain close till March 22 when the situation will be reviewed again.

