Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Postpones Job Exams

In view of the government order to close schools and educational bodies in the state due to the coronavirus outbreak, Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the exams that were scheduled to be held within March 31. Schools and colleges are used as exam centres for recruitment exams, usually.

The Commission had scheduled Assistant Engineer recruitment exam on March 21, March 22, March 28 and March 29. The exam was to be held discipline wise on different days.

"New exam dates will be announced soon," said the Commission in the official notification, written in Hindi, released on its official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The Bihar government on Friday ordered immediate closure of all educational institutes, coaching centres and cinema theatres till March 31 in view of the novel coronavirus threat and indicated that more steps could be taken in the next few days following a review of the situation.

"We are asking all schools, colleges and universities to accordingly defer and reschedule their examinations. We are not passing any order about the CBSE tests as that must come from the competent authority," the Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar told a press conference, on Friday, after a high-level meeting on the pandemic was chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

