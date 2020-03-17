Coronavirus: Uttar Pradesh Shuts Educational Institutions, Tourist Spots

COVID-19: Uttar Pradesh shuts educational institutions, tourist spots

To contain the spread of coronavirus, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday announced closure of all educational institutions in the state till April 2. Briefing reporters here after a meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, minister Shrikant Sharma said, "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that all schools, colleges and educational institutes will remain closed till April 2."

Competitive and other examinations have been postponed till April 2.

All tourists places in the state have been shut, the minister said.

All cinemas and multiplexes will also remain closed till April 2, Mr Sharma said.

He said the district magistrates have been instructed to spread awareness through posters and banners on the viral disease.

"An appeal has been made to religious leaders to avoid crowding in temples, mosques, gurudwaras and churches and exercise caution," Mr Sharma said.

The chief minister has appealed to the people to avoid venturing into crowded places and not to panic, he said.

