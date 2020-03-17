Odisha Higher Education Department Postpones Exams, Except Final Semester/ Annual Exams

"Other even semester examinations shall be postponed till further order," it said.

Department of Higher Education, Odisha has decided to postpone semester exams in view of the Coronavirus outbreak that has affected over 100 people in the country. Coronavirus cases have also been reported in the state.

As per a recent notice, released by the Department on March 16, the final semester or final year exams of students will be held as per schedule.

"Final semester exam/ final year annual exam of undergraduate/ postgraduate/ any other course shall be held as per schedule with due precaution," the Department said in a communique.

On precautionary measures to be taken against the Coronavirus, the Department has taken several measures. "But precautionary measures such as cleaning of chair and table top, maintaining safe distance between examinees, hand sanitization of examinees and invigilators before entering exam hall, etc. must be taken while conducting exam," the notice released by the Department also reads.

"Other even semester examinations shall be postponed till further order," it said.

Odisha government had ordered, on March 13, schools and educational institutes to remain closed till March 31. "All educational institutions of the state shall remain closed till March 31, except for holding examinations and evaluations," the government had ordered. "Non-essential official gatherings such as seminars, workshops, conferences, etc. are to be cancelled till March 31," it had also said. Bio-metric attendances have been stopped in institutions.

Click here for more Education News