COVID 19: Kerala PSC postpones recruitment exams 

COVID 19 (coronavirus): Kerala PSC postpones recruitment exams

In the aftermath of about 12 people turning coronavirus (COVID 19) positive in the state, the Kerala Public service Commission or Kerala PSC has deferred several recruitment processes scheduled to happen in the coming days. The Commission said in a statement that the Document Verification, Service Verification and the direct distribution of appointment memo has been stopped till March 20. The Commission also said the dictation tests for Reporter Grade (2) Malayalam and Confidential Assistant Grade (2), and the OMR test of Police Constable (IRB) scheduled in March 2020 have been postponed.

It also postponed the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) scheduled to be held for the recruitment of Forest Driver, Civil Excise Officer (NCA-SCCC in Ernakulam district), Female Constable and Female Constable (NCA community).

The Department level online examination, which was scheduled for March 11, will now be held on April 5, it said in the statement.

The Kerala PSC has also stopped distribution of certificates of Department level examinations till March 20.

"However, the interviews which were scheduled earlier will go on as per the schedule and candidates who are not able to appear for the interview due to the COVID 19 outbreak will be given another chance," the Kerala PSC statement said.

Earlier in the day, the state government announced that the final exams up to Class 7 have been cancelled in the wake of renewed fears over coronavirus after 12 fresh cases were confirmed in the state since Sunday.

In a special Cabinet meeting held today, the government has also announced holiday for Anganwadi level to Class 7. However, the exams for Classes 8,9,10, Higher Secondary and, universities will be held as per schedule.

School classes from 1 to 7 will remain closed for month of March and this will be applicable for CBSE and ICSE schools functioning in the state. Colleges including professional colleges will also remain shut.

The government in a briefing said students with symptoms will not be allowed to attend the ongoing exams and they will be allowed to take exams later.

It also said the food provided for kids in Anganavadis will be distributed at their homes.

