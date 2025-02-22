Advertisement

Will APPSC Group 2 Mains Be Postponed? Minister Responds To Aspirants' Plea

APPSC Group 2 Mains: State Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Nara Lokesh on Friday said that all possible avenues would be explored to find a solution.

APPSC Group 2 Mains: The examination is scheduled to be held on February 23 in two shifts.

APPSC Group 2 Exam: In response to aspirants' requests to postpone the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) examination, state Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Nara Lokesh on Friday said that all possible avenues would be explored to find a solution.

"I've received numerous requests from Group 2 aspirants to postpone the examinations. I understand their concerns, and in consultation with our legal teams, we will explore all possible avenues to find a solution," the minister posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The examination is scheduled to be held on February 23 in two shifts. The first shift will take place from 10am to 12.30pm, while the second shift will be from 3pm to 5.30pm. The admit cards for the test have already been issued.

Over 92,000 candidates are eligible to appear for the APPSC Group 2 Mains examination, which will be conducted at 175 exam centres across 13 districts. The Main examination will include objective-type questions.

What led to the protest and demand for postponement?

Aspirants have been demanding the postponement of the exam, citing errors in the roster system.

They argue that the government should amend the errors before conducting the Main examination. Many candidates have also taken to the streets to voice their concerns.

Meanwhile, the commission has issued a notification stating that it would take candidates' preferences again after the examination, before preparing the final selection list.

"This is to inform that as per para 15.8 of the notification pertaining to Group-II services (Notification No.11/2023, Dated: 07.12.2023), the Commission will be taking the preferences of the candidates once again for the various posts notified after the conduct of the Main examination, i.e., before the preparation of the selection list," the notification reads.

The APPSC Group 2 recruitment examination aims to fill 899 posts in various state government departments.

