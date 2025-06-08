Demand To Postpone RAS Mains Exam Grows; Candidates Continue Hunger Strike In Jaipur

The demand to postpone the Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) Mains Exam 2024 is gaining momentum, with hundreds of candidates protesting outside Rajasthan University and continuing their hunger strike.

The RAS Mains exam is scheduled for June 17-18, but candidates are urging the government to postpone it to September, saying they need more time to prepare.

Candidates argue that the final result of the RAS 2023 exam has not yet been declared, and many students who are still waiting for those results are now appearing for the 2024 exam. This could lead to some candidates being selected in both exams, while other deserving candidates may lose out on seats. They are requesting that the exam be postponed by at least three months.

Earlier this week, on Monday, several students gathered outside the residence of Cabinet Minister Kirodi Lal Meena, and later went to the BJP office to raise their concerns. The students say the government should take their situation seriously.

So far, more than a dozen MLAs have written to the Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma in support of the candidates, urging that the exam be postponed to allow more preparation time.

On May 27, RAS aspirants also held a peaceful foot march from Gopalpura to Riddhi-Siddhi in Jaipur. Student representative Lakshya Pratap Singh said the current state government has always shown sensitivity to student issues. He expressed confidence that Chief Minister, under his vision of "Ram Rajya," will once again take a positive and timely decision in favor of the students, just as the previous government did during the RAS 2023 exam.