Rajasthan Administrative Service Main Exam 2025 Begins Amid Protests

The Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) Main Examination 2025 is currently underway at 77 centres - 48 in Jaipur and 29 in Ajmer - amid tight security arrangements. The examination is being held in two shifts - the first from 9 AM to 12 noon, and the second from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

A total of 21,539 candidates are appearing for the Mains round, selected from over 3.75 lakh who took the Preliminary exam held on February 2, 2025. The examination is being conducted in four shifts over two days. Candidates were instructed to report at least an hour early; late entry was not allowed, as per the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) guidelines.

Protests Continue Amid Exam Conduct

Despite ongoing protests for over a week, the RPSC went ahead with the scheduled exam. Students had been demanding the postponement of the Mains exam, citing unresolved issues related to the 2023 recruitment cycle. Several aspirants have been on hunger strike, with some requiring medical attention due to deteriorating health.

Speaking to ANI outside a Jaipur centre this morning, a candidate expressed frustration: "Looking at the disturbance over the past few days, we thought the exam would be postponed - but it wasn't."

The Rajasthan High Court on Monday did not permit an urgent hearing on a plea seeking a stay on the exam. The petition argued that conducting the 2024-25 Mains while interviews for the 2023 cycle are still underway is unfair. It also cited issues faced by candidates from border regions, whose preparation was affected by ongoing military operations like Operation Sindoor.

RPSC Responds with Legal Caveat

Anticipating legal challenges, the RPSC filed a caveat in the High Court, requesting that no interim relief be granted without hearing the Commission's version. Through its counsel, RPSC insisted that the court consider the administrative requirements of the selection process.

Aspirants Raise Four Key Demands

The protesting aspirants have listed four major demands: