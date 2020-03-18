COVID-19: IIM Indore Suspends Classes, Exams

Coronavirus: IIM Indore said the classes will now be conducted in online mode until further orders.

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, IIM Indore has decided to suspend all the classes and exams with immediate effect. The Institute also advised all the students to vacate their hostel rooms and return to their homes. According to a statement released by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore, the classes will now be conducted in online mode until further orders.

'There have been concerns expressed about the uncertainty of the coming days as well as anxiety of the extended families of the students. We appreciate the fact that extraordinary times call for extraordinary steps to ensure that we face problems such as these calmly, together', said Professor Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore.

At IIM Indore, everyone's safety and well being comes before everything else, he said.

'Reach home safely, stay safe and ensure taking care of your family members, especially the elders', he said.

Director, Programme Chairs and Deans have had meetings throughout the day yesterday, starting very early today followed by an extraordinary Academic Council Meeting called by the Director to eventually reach this decision.

A mail was circulated by the Director regarding suspension of the classes and exams.

The respective programme offices will get in touch with the students about the conduct of classes and exams; and issue of placements and internships in the next few days, the IIM Indore statement said.

