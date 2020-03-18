Students Till Class 8 To Be Promoted Without Exams In UP

"The students will be promoted on basis of the performance all year round," as per official statement.

With the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh having shut down all educational institutions and the ongoing examinations due to the corona scare, it has now been decided that all students up to class 8 would be promoted to the next class without examinations.

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who holds the education portfolio, said that the decision had been taken in view of the closure of schools.

The state government has also postponed the evaluation of answer sheets for the 2020 high school and intermediate examinations till April 2.

The decision came after groups of teachers stayed away from evaluation centres due to the corona scare.

The postponement of evaluation process will now lead to a delay in the announcement of results for high school and intermediate.

