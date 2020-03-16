Corona Scare: No Update On Rescheduling Major Job Exams

13.17 lakh candidates had appeared for the SSC CHSL exam in July, 2019.

Amid corona scare, where schools and colleges have been shut down in many parts of the country in order to avoid mass gathering and put a check on the spread of the COVID-19, there is no update on rescheduling major job exams.

Among the big exams that are scheduled on or before March 31 are UPSC's Civil Service exam interview and Staff Selection Commission's Combined Higher Secondary Level (SSC CHSL) exam.

While the interview for civil services had started in February and will continue till April, the SSC CHSL exam will begin tomorrow.

SSC CHSL is one of the biggest recruitment exams held in the country. The recruitment sees massive participation. 25-30 lakh registrations are made for the exam, which is majorly for 10+2 pass candidates, and the tests are held in shifts.

This year the exam has been scheduled to be held from March 17 to March 28.

This is a computer based test, where candidates have to appear for the exam at a designated test centre.

Candidates have been posting, on social media, their concerns about how to appear for the exam if avoiding mass gathering is a big precaution against the disease.

As of now, the SSC has not yet responded to the queries of the candidates, which it usually does by releasing a notification on its website.

Bihar Public Service Commission has cancelled the Assistant Engineer exam scheduled on March 21, March 22, March 28 and March 29.

Kerala Public Service Commission has also postponed recruitment exams in view of the corona virus disease. The Department level online examination, which was scheduled for March 11, will now be held on April 5, it said in the statement. The Kerala PSC has also stopped distribution of certificates of Department level examinations till March 20.

