SSC CHSL 2020 Exam: No Biometric Registration, Masks, Sanitisers Allowed; Important Instructions For Candidates

SSC CHSL: No biometric registration, masks, sanitisers allowed; Important instructions for candidates

SSC CHSL exams will be held as per schedule. For the country-wide recruitment exam being held by the Staff Selection Commission or SSC, the Commission has allowed the candidates to carry face masks and hand sanitisers during the test in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. The Commission has also allowed the SSC CHSL examinees to carry water bottles to the exam hall.

The Commission, said in a latest notification regarding SSC CHSL that, it has also issued necessary instructions to its service provider for cleaning and sanitizing frequently used objects such as mouse, keyboards, tables, door handles, etc. before start of each shift of examination in the larger interest of the candidates.

In view of the prevalent situation created due to Covid-19, the Commission has decided the following:

- No Bio-metric Registration of the candidates will be conducted. However, thumb impression of the Candidates will be mandatorily taken on the Commission Copies and Attendance Sheets.

- Candidates will be allowed to bring their own masks to be worn during the examination. However, masks will have to be removed for taking photographs at the Registration Desks. These photographs can be used by the Commission for verification during subsequent Tiers/ stages of the examination.

- Candidates will be allowed to bring their own hand sanitizers (small size) and water bottles (transparent/ see through).

- Candidates will be allowed to bring their own ball pens (having transparent outer cover). Any other type of pen, which is translucent, will not be allowed.

SSC CHSL is one of the biggest recruitment exams held in the country. The recruitment sees massive participation. 25-30 lakh registrations are made for the exam, which is majorly for 10+2 pass candidates, and the tests are held in shifts.

This year the exam has been scheduled to be held from March 17 to March 28.

This is a computer based test, where candidates have to appear for the exam at a designated test centre.

13.17 lakh candidates had appeared for the SSC CHSL exam in July, 2019.

