2 Karnataka Girls Flee Homes After Scoring Low Marks, Found In Mumbai

Two girls, aged 13 and 10, ran away from their homes in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district on Monday after scoring low marks in school exams and fearing academic pressure from parents.

The girls - Sreesha and Paridhi - who were residents of Kasturba Nagar in Karnataka, told their families that they were attending a drawing class. However, they boarded a bus from Sirsi to Hubbali and later to Mumbai. According to officials, they had inquired about buses to Shirdi in Maharashtra - which raised suspicion among locals who alerted the police.

Following this, the police tracked their movements through CCTV footage. In one of the clips, the girls were seen standing at a bus stop with backpacks on their shoulders.

Police found the two girls in Mumbai and brought them back to Karnataka.

During questioning, the two allegedly revealed that they left their homes to escape pressure from parents over academics after scoring low marks in exams.

The girls have been sent to their families, officials said.