'Misogyny': Karnataka Congress Lawmaker Amid Online Abuse Over 'Western' Dressing

Karnataka Congress MLA Nayana Jhawar spoke out against the online abuse she has been facing over her choice of clothing, calling it a reflection of deep-rooted misogyny faced by women in politics.

In a post shared on Instagram, the Chikkamagalur legislator revealed that she is frequently subjected to derogatory comments whenever she wears dresses, jeans, pants or sleeveless outfits while carrying out her political duties. According to her, such attire often leads to baseless accusations questioning her commitment to public service.

"This is what I wore to my political work today," she wrote. "The misogyny I face as a woman politician is enormous. If I wear dresses, pants, jeans or sleeveless clothes, then I am perceived as a politician who isn't working, filling potholes, or living off taxpayers' money - even to the extent of being called a prostitute."

Highlighting the double standards in political discourse, Jhawar pointed out that male politicians are rarely judged based on their clothing. "I often think that a male politician's attire can never be commented on because they cannot wear dresses or sleeveless clothes. How boring is that!" she remarked.

The MLA also addressed the anonymity of those who post abusive comments online, noting that many of the accounts lack profile pictures or posts. While she expressed a desire to confront such individuals directly in the future, she said her immediate focus was to publicly call out the misogyny faced by women leaders.