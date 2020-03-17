RBI Assistant Main Exam On March 29; Prelims Score Released

For the main exam, RBI will release admit card soon.

The main exam for selection to RBI Assistant post will be held on March 29. Candidates have been shortlisted for the main exam on the basis of preliminary exam marks. The result of the prelims was released on March 3 and the roll numbers of qualified candidates were released. On March 16, RBI has released the scores obtained by the candidates.

RBI Assistant Prelims Score

For the main exam, RBI will release admit card soon. "Separate admission letters for main examination should be downloaded from RBI website. The time of main examination and venue of examinations will be indicated in the admission letters," it said in a notification.

"The link for downloading admission letters, information handout for main examination, instruction to PwD candidates/ joint undertaking / declaration form for PwD candidates using scribe, will shortly be made available in RBI website," it added.

This year RBI has announced to fill 926 Assistant posts, which is the highest vacancy that has been announced for this post since 2015.

Selection to RBI's Assistant post will be through a preliminary exam, a main exam and a language proficiency test.

Candidates should qualify the language proficiency test. RBI had started the language proficiency test for Assistant recruitment in 2017. This test will be held after the preliminary and main exam and only for those candidates who qualify the main exam. The test will be held in the official or local language of the state concerned.

