Tired Of Stock Market Swings? 7 Things To Know Before Switching To Bonds

Stock Market Investment: For years, bonds have remained on the sidelines of Indian retail investors' portfolios. High minimum investment requirements made them difficult to access, leaving many individual investors more familiar with stocks, mutual funds and bank fixed deposits.

That is beginning to change. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has reduced the minimum face value for privately placed debt securities to Rs 10,000. Online bond platforms have also made it easier for investors to explore a wider range of offerings.

However, easier access does not necessarily mean investors understand the risks involved.

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A bond is essentially a loan. An investor lends money to a government or company in return for interest, with the promise of receiving the principal back at maturity. But the returns depend on several factors, including the issuer's ability to repay, the bond's tenure and the price at which it is purchased.

Nishchay Nath, Founder and CEO of BondScanner, said retail investors need to look beyond the interest rate displayed on a platform before putting their money into bonds.

Here are seven things investors should understand before investing.

1. Maturity: When will you get your money back?

Every bond has a maturity date, when the issuer is due to repay the principal. Investors should match this date with their financial goals. For instance, money earmarked for a major expense in three years may not be suitable for a bond maturing in 10 years.

Longer-term bonds are also generally more sensitive to changes in interest rates. Their market prices can fall when interest rates rise and increase when rates decline. Holding a bond until maturity can reduce the relevance of these interim price movements, provided the issuer fulfils its repayment obligations.

2. Coupon: How much interest will you earn?

The coupon is the interest rate a bond pays on its face value. Payments are often made twice a year, although the schedule varies across bonds. However, the coupon rate is not the same as the yield an investor earns.

The yield also depends on the purchase price. A bond bought below its face value can offer a higher yield than its coupon rate, while one purchased at a premium may offer a lower yield. Investors should therefore compare yields rather than rely solely on the advertised interest rate.

3. Credit quality: Can the issuer repay you?

One of the biggest risks in corporate bonds is the possibility that the issuer may fail to pay interest or return the principal on time. Credit rating agencies assess an issuer's ability to meet its debt obligations. Ratings such as AAA indicate a relatively strong assessed credit profile, while lower ratings generally signal greater credit risk.

But a rating is an assessment, not a guarantee. It can also change if the issuer's financial position deteriorates. A bond offering a substantially higher yield than a government security of a similar maturity may be compensating investors for taking on additional risk. A high interest rate should not automatically be treated as a better investment opportunity.

4. Liquidity: Can you sell before maturity?

Investors may need access to their money before a bond matures. Whether they can sell it quickly, and at what price, depends on market demand. India's secondary corporate bond market can be relatively illiquid, particularly for lower-rated or less frequently traded securities. An investor looking to exit early may struggle to find a buyer or may have to accept a discount.

Nath's advice to retail investors is to understand this limitation before investing. Investors should assess whether they can hold a bond until maturity instead of assuming they will always be able to sell it whenever they need cash.

5. Issuer: Who are you lending your money to?

A bond's rating and interest rate tell only part of the story. Investors should also understand the organisation borrowing their money. The issuer could be the government, a public-sector undertaking, a bank, a non-banking financial company (NBFC) or a private company. Each has a different financial position and repayment capacity.

Before investing, retail investors should examine the issuer's business, existing debt, cash flows and repayment history. They should also understand the nature of the security, if any, backing the bond. Government securities carry sovereign backing, while corporate bonds depend on the issuer's ability to meet its obligations. These differences matter when assessing the risk of losing money.

6. Tax: How much will you actually keep?

The interest earned on bonds is not necessarily the amount an investor takes home. Tax treatment can affect the final return. Interest income from most taxable bonds is generally taxed according to the investor's applicable income-tax slab. Capital gains arising from selling a bond before maturity may also have tax implications, depending on the instrument and the applicable rules.

Investors should calculate their post-tax returns before comparing bonds with bank fixed deposits or other investment products. A bond offering a higher headline yield may not necessarily deliver a proportionately higher return after tax.

7. Access: Where should you buy bonds?

With minimum investment amounts of Rs 10,000 available for many privately placed debt securities, retail investors can explore bonds without committing large sums upfront. However, investors should use SEBI-registered Online Bond Platform Providers or authorised stockbrokers and verify the details of the security before placing an order.

They should also consider diversifying across issuers instead of putting all their money into a single company's bonds. Spreading investments can reduce concentration risk, although it cannot eliminate the possibility of losses. Nath said widening access to bonds is only one part of the task. Helping investors understand what they are buying is equally important.